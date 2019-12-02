English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arun Shourie, Journalist and BJP Former Union Minister, Hospitalised in Pune
The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, a doctor said.
File photo of former Union Minister Arun Shourie.
Pune: Former BJP leader and noted journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Monday.
The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic here, he said.
"All necessary tests have been performed and he is currently under observation. He is conscious," a senior doctor at the hospital said.
-
How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra's Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
