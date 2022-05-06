Arunachal Activist Vows Itanagar-Delhi March if Clean Water, Corruption Probe Demands Not Met by May 10

Activist Sol Dodum on Friday vowed to march to New Delhi from Itanagar if his demands for the supply of drinking water in Seppa, the headquarters of East Kameng district, is not met by the Arunachal Pradesh government by May 10. The young activist shot to limelight after he walked for 225 km uphill to the state capital on April 15 to raise demands for clean drinking water supply in his town.

Apart from his demands for providing potable drinking water supply in Seppa, the activist has sought a probe and the transfer of the incumbent East Kameng Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the PHED Executive Engineer from the district for alleged corruption. He also demanded a high-level probe into alleged atrocities he received on April 12.

The state government has formed an independent committee of high ranking officials to probe the matter. The state government’s fact-finding committee is supposed to submit its report on the issue on May 10.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters who joined his massive rally at Itanagar on Thursday, Dodum said he will begin his march to New Delhi on May 12 if the government’s report does not address the concerns raised. “As declared, I will wait till morning May 12.”

“I will go ahead with my next steps depending on the government’s action on my demands, which are supposed to be taken by May 10,” he added.

Holding banners and placards, protesters demanded fulfilment of the issues raised by Dodum immediately. “If the State government can transfer an officer overnight on political will using its power, then those officers (whose transfer has been demanded by Dodum) should be transferred for a free and fair investigation,” a supporter said.

The supporters have said the government has begun taking action on matters raised by Dodum but state that his other demands should also be met. “The PHE Department and the district administration recently started water connection works, but the rest of the demands should also be fulfilled,” another supporter said.

Deputy Commissioner, East Kameng, Pravimal A Palumatla D said, the water connection of the Kuchi Nallah intake point to the reservoir is in full progress. “The rest of the work would be completed as per the timeline set. While repair and maintenance of the defunct Rapid Sand Filtration (RSF) plant at Macha would be completed by July 24, the augmentation of water supply would be completed by October," he said.

