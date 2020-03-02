Arunachal Assembly Goes Paperless, Implements E-Vidhan Project Under Centre's Digital India Programme

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly went paperless on Monday with the implementation of e-Vidhan, a project under the Digital India programme. A majority of the legislators were seen glued to the computer monitors provided to them in the House during the first day of the Budget session, taking lessons from experts on the new technology introduced for the first time in the state.

With the implementation of the e-Vidhan project, MLAs can access every information regarding the Assembly, see the list of business and read questions and other documents pertaining to House proceedings through their laptops and tablet computers.

Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona appealed to the members to get trained on the new software to improve their efficiency. "It is an effort to honour Mother Nature by going paperless," the speaker said.

Paperless Assembly or e-Assembly is a concept involving the use of electronic devices to facilitate House proceedings.

It enables automation of the entire law-making process, tracking of decisions and documents and sharing of information.

National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) aims to bring all the legislatures of the country on a single platform, creating a massive data depository.

Though the cloud technology of NeVA, data can be accessed anywhere at any time, eliminating the process of sending out notices and requests for data-collection.

Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is the 'nodal ministry' for the implementation of e-Vidhan in all the 31 states and Union Territories of the country.

