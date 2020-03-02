Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Arunachal Assembly Goes Paperless, Implements E-Vidhan Project Under Centre's Digital India Programme

Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona appealed to the members to get trained on the new software to improve their efficiency. "It is an effort to honour Mother Nature by going paperless," the speaker said.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arunachal Assembly Goes Paperless, Implements E-Vidhan Project Under Centre's Digital India Programme
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona (Twitter Image)

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly went paperless on Monday with the implementation of e-Vidhan, a project under the Digital India programme. A majority of the legislators were seen glued to the computer monitors provided to them in the House during the first day of the Budget session, taking lessons from experts on the new technology introduced for the first time in the state.

With the implementation of the e-Vidhan project, MLAs can access every information regarding the Assembly, see the list of business and read questions and other documents pertaining to House proceedings through their laptops and tablet computers.

Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona appealed to the members to get trained on the new software to improve their efficiency. "It is an effort to honour Mother Nature by going paperless," the speaker said.

Paperless Assembly or e-Assembly is a concept involving the use of electronic devices to facilitate House proceedings.

It enables automation of the entire law-making process, tracking of decisions and documents and sharing of information.

National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) aims to bring all the legislatures of the country on a single platform, creating a massive data depository.

Though the cloud technology of NeVA, data can be accessed anywhere at any time, eliminating the process of sending out notices and requests for data-collection.

Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is the 'nodal ministry' for the implementation of e-Vidhan in all the 31 states and Union Territories of the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram