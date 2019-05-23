English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arunachal East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Arunachal East (अरुणाचल पूर्व) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Arunachal East is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Arunachal Pradesh in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 55.51%. The estimated literacy level of Arunachal East is 63.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 337034 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ninong Ering of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12,478 votes which was 4.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 3 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Ninong Ering of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 68,449 votes which was 31.85% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.37% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arunachal East was: Ninong Ering (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,60,151 men, 1,52,553 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Arunachal East Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Arunachal East is: 28.32 95.54
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल पूर्व, अरुणाचल (Hindi); অরুণাচল পূর্ব, অরুণাচল (Bengali); अरुणाचल पूर्व, अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); અરુણાચલ પૂશ્ચિમ, અરુણાચલ (Gujarati); அருணாச்சல் கிழக்கு, அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అరుణాచల్ ఈస్ఠ్, అరుణాచల్ (Telugu); ಅರುಣಾಚಲ ಪೂರ್ವ, ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada); അരുണാാചൽ ഈസ്റ്റ്, അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
BJP
Shri Tapir Gao
BJP
Shri Tapir Gao
LEADING
Arunachal East Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Shri C. C. Singpho
NOTA
--
--
Nota
JD(S)
--
--
Shri Bandey Mili
BJP
--
--
Shri Tapir Gao
PPOA
--
--
Shri Mongol Yomso
INC
--
--
Shri Lowangcha Wanglat
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
BJP Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
