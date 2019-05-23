Arunachal East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Shri Tapir Gao BJP Shri Tapir Gao LEADING

Arunachal East Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Shri C. C. Singpho NOTA -- -- Nota JD(S) -- -- Shri Bandey Mili BJP -- -- Shri Tapir Gao Leading PPOA -- -- Shri Mongol Yomso INC -- -- Shri Lowangcha Wanglat

2. Arunachal East is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Arunachal Pradesh in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 55.51%. The estimated literacy level of Arunachal East is 63.29%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 337034 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ninong Ering of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12,478 votes which was 4.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.33% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 3 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Ninong Ering of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 68,449 votes which was 31.85% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 53.70% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 84.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.37% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arunachal East was: Ninong Ering (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 1,60,151 men, 1,52,553 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Arunachal East is: 28.32 95.54Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल पूर्व, अरुणाचल (Hindi); অরুণাচল পূর্ব, অরুণাচল (Bengali); अरुणाचल पूर्व, अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); અરુણાચલ પૂશ્ચિમ, અરુણાચલ (Gujarati); அருணாச்சல் கிழக்கு, அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అరుణాచల్ ఈస్ఠ్, అరుణాచల్ (Telugu); ಅರುಣಾಚಲ ಪೂರ್ವ, ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada); അരുണാാചൽ ഈസ്റ്റ്, അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).