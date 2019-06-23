Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arunachal MLA Death: NIA Receives Taped Call Between NSCN-IM Leader & NPP Worker

In the taped conversation, the militant is heard threatening the NPP worker to stop spreading words against the NSCN (IM) or face dire consequences, a senior official said.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:June 23, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.
Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) that is probing the murder of Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tiron Aboh has come across a recorded telephonic conversation between a worker of the National People’s Party (NPP) and an unidentified militant of the insurgent National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isaac and Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction.

A senior official told News18 a phone call was allegedly made to an NPP worker, Noknyiam Nokbi, from Khonsa, by the unidentified person who claimed to be an NSCN (IM) leader.

“In the taped conversation, the militant is heard threatening the NPP worker to stop spreading words against the NSCN (IM) or face dire consequences,” the official said.

The suspected NSCN (IM) leader is heard telling Nokbi not to lead or organise any meeting where the now-slain Khonsa West MLA Aboh and or his supporters would speak against the outfit.

He is also heard talking about Jalin Hakhun, who was one of the 11 people, including Aboh, killed by insurgents in an ambush near Bogapani in Tirap district on May 21. Hakhun was the president of the Dadam Area Youth Association (DAYA) and was actively campaigning for Aboh ahead of the assembly election in the state.

The threat call to Nokbi was allegedly made late in March and a few days later, two NPP workers were attacked by suspected NSCN (IM) militants at Kheti village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. One of them, an NPP worker, Jaley Anna, was beaten to death.

Meanwhile, Nokbi and Wangsi Atoa were being interrogated by the NIA along with the two survivors Nyajut Hakhun (a help at Aboh’s residence) and Nokliam Tekwa (PSO).

Sources said Hakhun (22), living with the Aboh family for the last four years, was one of the four survivors of the May 21 attack and was reportedly missing for a while after the incident.

“According to her statement, Hakhun was in the last car of Aboh’s convoy. She said she ran away from the spot with the help a biker who was passing through the same road,” the official said.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
