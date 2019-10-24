Take the pledge to vote

Arunachal Pradesh Bypoll Result 2019: Slain NPP Leader's Wife Leads by 4,363 Votes

Independent candidate Chakat Aboh, wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh, is leading over another independent nominee Azet Homtok by 4,363 votes as per early trends.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Bypoll Result 2019: Slain NPP Leader's Wife Leads by 4,363 Votes
A file photo of Arunachal MLA Tirong Aboh. (Facebook)

Bypolls were held for one assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, and counting of votes began at 8am today. Independent candidate Chakat Aboh is leading over another independent nominee Azet Homtok by 4,363 votes as per early trends. While Aboh has secured 5,523 votes, Homtok has garnered 1,160 votes.

Some 23 none of the above (NOTA) votes were polled. Counting of votes for the bypoll to Khonsa West Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh is on amidst tight security at Khonsa, the headquarters of Tirap district, Joint Chief Electoral Officer D J Bhattacharjee said.

An estimated 89 per cent of the over 10,000 voters had exercised their franchise in the byelection to the seat held on October 21. Chakat Aboh, the wife of National People's Party (NPP) leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May, was unanimously fielded by five major political parties in the state, including the ruling BJP.

At an all-party meeting attended by top leaders of the ruling BJP, and opposition Congress, JD(U), NPP and the PPA decided that none of them will field any candidate against Chakat Aboh to ensure peace in the area, a resolution adopted by them on Saturday said.

Tirong Aboh, who was gunned down by suspected NSCN militants along with others, was the MLA of Khonsa West where the byelection was held on October 21.

Bypolls were held in one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana among a total of 51 assembly seats.

