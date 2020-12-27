Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Releases State Assembly's E-Calender for 2021

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday released the E-Calender of the state assembly for 2021, the first of its kind by any government establishment in the country. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister appreciated the initiative as innovative, and said the calender will also serve as a guidebook for tourists.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote, "I congratulate Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for launching its E- Calendar, first by any govt establishment in India. The calendar is a repository of information with textual and pictorial description of all important events and holidays serving also as tourism guidebook."

Mentioning the steps taken to boost technological intervention in the state, the chief minister said that Arunachal Pradesh assembly had earlier adopted E-Vidhan to make the House paperless. "We cannot run away from technology. We must increase its utilisation for development to pick up pace," Khandu said.