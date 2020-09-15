INDIA

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Tests Positive for Coronavirus

He said he has isolated himself and requested everyone who came in contact with him to adhere to the standard operating procedure. Khandu went to the national capital on official visit on September 12.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is presently in home isolation in New Delhi.

"I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy,"Khandu wrote in his official Twitter handle.

