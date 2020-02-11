Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Arunachal Pradesh Ex-CM Kalikho Pul's Son Found Dead in His UK Apartment

The Pul family is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK to bring back Shubanso Pul's body.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Ex-CM Kalikho Pul's Son Found Dead in His UK Apartment
Representative image.

Itanagar: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul's son, Shubanso Pul was found dead in the UK under mysterious circumstances, family sources said on Tuesday.

Shubanso (20), who was studying at a university there, was found dead at his apartment in Brighton in Sussex, they said. He was the son of Pul with his first wife Dangwimsai Pul.

The East Sussex police issued a statement saying, "At 3.41pm on Sunday (9 February) police were called to an address in Falmer where a 20-year-old man was found dead in a bedroom. There were no suspicious circumstances. The coroner for Brighton and Hove has been informed."

The Pul family is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK to bring back Shubanso's body.

With the support of a few elected members of the Congress and the BJP, Pul became the chief minister for a brief period in 2016. However, the Supreme Court ruled against the appointment, leading to his ouster.

Kalikho Pul allegedly hanged himself at his official residence in Niti Vihar here on August 9, 2016. While Dangwimsai Pul, the first wife, had moved the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the death and allegations of massive corruption mentioned in her husband's suicide note, the BJP gave a ticket to his third wife, Dasanglu Pul to contest the by-elections from Hayuliang, which she won.

(With inputs from PTI)

