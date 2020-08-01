Arunachal Pradesh Governor Undergoes Test after Covid-19 Case Found in Raj Bhavan

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra underwent a test for Covid-19 on Saturday after a policeman posted at the Raj Bhavan was found to be positive for coronavirus infection.

His wife and the Raj Bhavan employees also underwent RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 at a health kiosk here. The test was done as a precautionary protocol of contact tracing after a policeman who was deployed at the Raj Bhavan was found to be Covid-positive, an official statement said.

The tests were conducted at the Health Department kiosk set up at Hotel Donyi Polo Ashoka.

The governor appreciated the frontline workers,especially the medical staff and police personnel, for their untiring effort in tackling the pandemic. He called upon the people to cooperate with the government, police and medical teams involved in the Covid-19 precaution protocols.

The governor said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to take necessary precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He urged the people to maintain social distancing, use masks and frequently wash hands.

On July 13, the governor and his family members, Raj Bhavan officials and members of the governor's secretariat,the staff of the attached departments and security personnel underwent rapid antigen tests. They were all found to be negative.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the governor at Raj Bhavan during the day and discussed several issues, including the Covid-19 situation in the state, a statement said.

The governor and the chief minister shared ideas to mitigate the challenges in managing the pandemic, which is causing devastating effects on the socio-economic front, it said. They considered measures to boost the economy of the state.

They also discussed the necessary steps to address the damages caused by the recent floods and landslides in different parts of the state.