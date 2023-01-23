Arunachal Pradesh: Man Arrested for Killing His 2-year-old Son in Tawang

In a shocking incident in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his two-year-old son, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred around 9 pm Sunday, Superintendent of Police Tawang Bomge Kamduk said. The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar, was captured from the Jung Kharsa area.

According to sources, Kumar alias Ranbir Singh runs a grocery shop near the Tri-junction on Brigade road. The minor, named Aman, was two years old.

Officials had alerted all check gates after Kumar was reported absconding after the crime.

Kumar was caught in Kharsa by Jung Gram Chairperson Yeshi Phuntsok after he attempted to flee in a white-coloured Alto with his friends. The district police arrested the accused and thanked the people of Tawang and West Kameng region for their cooperation in the case.

“Special thanks go to Yeshi Phuntso, Gram Chairperson, Jang. We look forward to the same cooperation in the coming days, too," officials said in a statement.

