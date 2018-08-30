English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arunachal Pradesh on Alert as China Issues Flood Alert, May Release Excess Water into Brahmaputra
Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering said on Thursday said the communication from China has led to the possibility of floods in downstream areas.
(File photo/Getty Images)
China has alerted India that it may release excess water into the Brahmaputra river because of heavy rains. The central government has asked Arunachal Pradesh to remain on high alert and has forwarded details of the alert sent by China.
Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering said on Thursday said the communication from China has led to the possibility of floods in downstream areas.
"The local authorities told me that the Chinese government has conveyed to Indian government that there is a possibility of floods in parts of Arunachal Pradesh. We have taken the alert seriously and cautioned people," he told PTI.
It is learnt that water level in Tsangpo has reached the highest mark in the past 50 years, forcing authorities to increase the discharge rate into the river.
Authorities have alerted people in Jarku, Paglek, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung and Namsing areas that are located adjacent to Siang river (a tributary of Brahmaputra) in Arunachal Pradesh. They have been asked to refrain from going to low-lying areas and not to venture into the river.
According to a Chinese government report, 9020 cumec of water was discharged into Tsangpo/Brahmaputra river as observed at various stations on Wednesday.
