Arunachal Pradesh: One Woman Killed, Massive Damage to Property in Flash Floods

A woman in Itanagar was killed on Monday after her house was swept away in a landslide while flash floods, triggered by heavy rains, damaged many houses and other properties in the state capital, the nearby Naharlagun town and other areas of the state, officials said.

Disaster management officials said that the sudden deluge, triggered by massive rains since Sunday night, in Itanagar, Naharlagun and other areas of the state has left a massive trail of devastation.

A large number of houses were totally damaged, while 11 cars and few two-wheelers were washed away by the floodwaters in Itanagar and Naharlagun town.

According to the officials, in the Tawang district near the Indo-China border, the rains have severely devastated vital stretches along Lumla subdivision, snapping road and other connectivity.

The massive spell of rains caused major rivers to swell above danger level affecting thousands of people living in the low-lying areas in different districts. All efforts are being made to restore communication and rehabilitate the affected people, officials said.

