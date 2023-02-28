A poacher was arrested in Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anini after he was caught red-handed with tiger skin, body parts and weapons.

The accused was arrested after a massive joint operation led by the Guwahati-based Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), under Kolkata’s Eastern Region Headquarters, Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department and Assam Forest Department was conducted based on a tip-off.

In the operation conducted on February 24, one Royal Bengal tiger skin (approx. 2.15 metre x 1.45 metre), four pieces of tiger canine; one skull with teeth; 46 pieces of bones and one vehicle were seized, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Arunachal Pradesh said.

A person, identified as Jakir Hussain, a resident of Hagun Toli under the Nagaon district of Assam, was also arrested.

As per an official statement, the main accused of the case from Anini-Roing in Arunachal Pradesh escaped taking advantage of the thick forest after the team apprehended the vehicle.

However, the team was able to recover a few documents of the absconded culprit from the vehicle, the Chief Wildlife Warden said.

During the investigation, it was revealed with a photograph from the mobile phone of the accused that the tiger was actually poached from the Malinye area of the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary with the support of the local poachers.

The progress is on to nab the other accused from local Anini and Roing areas, the Chief Wildlife Warden added.

Immediately after getting the report of tiger poaching, a high-level committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the Field Director, Namdapha Tiger Reserve for further inquiry into the issue in Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary and to provide technical assistance to the investigation team.

The team has been directed to proceed to the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary and conduct a detailed inquiry about the incident, carry out a site inspection and submit a detailed report within 5 days.

Further directions have also been issued to the local authorities to be on high alert to nab the offenders and prevent such poaching incidents in Anini and other parts of the state.

“There has been indirect information from various sources about the incidences of tiger poaching in the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary, however, as the Project Tiger scheme is still not brought for Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary, the department could not have dedicated staff for the protection of tigers. There are only around 4 to 5 frontline staff present in the entire sanctuary, who are guarding such a vast area of 4149 sq km under such an adverse high altitude terrain condition,” the official statement said.

During 2013-14, for the assessment of the tiger population, a preliminary rapid survey was carried out by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in collaboration with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary, which officially confirmed the presence of tiger population in the wildlife sanctuary for the first time.

The study carried out by the WII documented 11 tigers in an area of only around 336 km out of the total area of 4,149 sq km of the sanctuary, under various logistical constraints (terrain, availability of camera traps, etc).

Further, as the sanctuary is spread over an area of 4,149 sq km, it was assumed that the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining landscape has hundreds of tigers, which might be the largest tiger population of any other tiger reserves (tiger habitats) of India.

