Arunachal Pradesh Police Escorts Stranded Migrant Labourers to Assam

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Saturday escorted 761 migrant labourers who were stranded in the state capital due to nationwide lockdown, and handed them over to Assam administration at Banderdewa check gate near here, a senior officer said.

All the labourers who hail from Assam, were stranded at Naharlagun near here, Capital SP Tumme Amo said.

A total of 11,776 migrant labourers were sent to Assam by the Capital police in the past 14 days through Banderdewa and Hollongi check gates, the SP said.

Of the total stranded labourers sent to Assam, 11,247 were from Naharlagun while 529 were from Itanagar.

The SP has requested all the migrant labourers and their employers in the state capital to contact or report to the nearest police stations if they are willing to move out of the state to Assam.

"Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPO) of Itanagar and Naharlagun will coordinate the movement of the stranded labourers in the state capital," the SP said.

Amo added that those people from other states excluding Assam, who are still stranded in the state capital and want to return to their home states, should fill in their details for the destination states for proper planning of their movement in the website http://covid19.itanagarsmartcity.in/scr/register/strandedinaru nachal.php immediately.