Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018: 302 MTS Posts, Apply before 31st May 2018

Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018 has begun to fill 302 vacancies for the post of MTS (Civil Police/ AAP Bn/ IRBN) on the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Itanagar - arunpol.nic.in. As per the official notification, applicants can submit only one application per person. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st May 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.arunpol.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ tab given at the end of the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘View’ under ‘Special Recruitment for Tirap, Changlang, Longding District for the post of MTS (Civil Police) in Arunachal Pradesh Police and Recruitment for the post of MTS (Civil Police/AAPBn/IRBn) in Arunachal Pradesh Police (General/APST/Ex-SM)’Step 4 – Download the application formStep 5 – Fill the form with required information and send the duly filled and signed application form along with other requisite documents at the below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before the due date:‘Asstt Inspector General of Police (E), PHQ, Itanagar’Direct Link - http://www.arunpol.nic.in/pdf/advertisement/2018/ADVT_GENAPST.PDF Unreserved Category – Rs.40APST Candidates – Rs.10MTS (Civil): 82Cook – 34Water Carrier – 16Sweeper – 16Barber – 16MTS (AAP Bn/ IRBN): 220Cook – 78Water Carrier – 50Sweeper – 50Barber – 21Washer Man – 21The applicants must be class 8th passed for all of the above mentioned posts.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.18,000 – Rs.56,900.The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.