GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018: 302 MTS Posts, Apply before 31st May 2018

As per the official notification, applicants can submit only one application per person. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 26, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018: 302 MTS Posts, Apply before 31st May 2018
As per the official notification, applicants can submit only one application per person. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st May 2018.
Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018 has begun to fill 302 vacancies for the post of MTS (Civil Police/ AAP Bn/ IRBN) on the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Itanagar - arunpol.nic.in. As per the official notification, applicants can submit only one application per person. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st May 2018, 5:00PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.arunpol.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ tab given at the end of the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘View’ under ‘Special Recruitment for Tirap, Changlang, Longding District for the post of MTS (Civil Police) in Arunachal Pradesh Police and Recruitment for the post of MTS (Civil Police/AAPBn/IRBn) in Arunachal Pradesh Police (General/APST/Ex-SM)’
Step 4 – Download the application form
Step 5 – Fill the form with required information and send the duly filled and signed application form along with other requisite documents at the below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before the due date:
‘Asstt Inspector General of Police (E), PHQ, Itanagar’

Direct Link - http://www.arunpol.nic.in/pdf/advertisement/2018/ADVT_GENAPST.PDF

Application fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.40
APST Candidates – Rs.10

Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

MTS (Civil): 82
Cook – 34
Water Carrier – 16
Sweeper – 16
Barber – 16

MTS (AAP Bn/ IRBN): 220
Cook – 78
Water Carrier – 50
Sweeper – 50
Barber – 21
Washer Man – 21

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must be class 8th passed for all of the above mentioned posts.

Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly salary of Rs.18,000 – Rs.56,900.

Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You