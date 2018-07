Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018: 98 Civil Police Sports Quota Posts, Apply before 31st July 2018

Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 98 vacancies for various Civil Police posts under Sports Quota has begun on the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Itanagar - arunpol.nic.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st July 2018, 4:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://arunpol.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Advertisement’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Advertisement for various posts under Sports Quota against Civil Police, AAPBn & IRBn in Arunachal Pradesh Police’Step 4 – a PDF File will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a print outStep 6 – Fill in the prescribed format and send the duly filled hardcopy of the same along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:Director General of PolicePolice Headquarters, Itanagar, Arunachal PradeshArunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 98Lady Sub – Inspector – 2Sub – Inspector – 7Constable – 45Lady Constable – 36Constable (Driver) – 5Cook – 1Barber – 1Ct.MT Helper – 1Sub – Inspector – The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized University.Constable/ Lady Constable – The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.Constable (Driver/ Cook/ Barber/ Ct.MT Helper – The applicant must be class 8th passed.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain theireligibility:Sub – Inspector – 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2018Constable – 17 to 21 years as on 1st January 2018Constable (Driver/ MT Helper) – 18 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018Cook/ Barber – 18 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the above advertisement.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Scrutiny of documents, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test, Written Test, Merit List Medical Examination and Character and Antecedent Verifcation.