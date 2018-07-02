English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018: 98 Civil Police Sports Quota Posts, Apply before 31st July 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st July 2018, 4:00 PM.
Screen grab of Arunachal Pradesh Police official website.
Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 98 vacancies for various Civil Police posts under Sports Quota has begun on the official website of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Itanagar - arunpol.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st July 2018, 4:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018 for Civil Police Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://arunpol.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Advertisement’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Advertisement for various posts under Sports Quota against Civil Police, AAPBn & IRBn in Arunachal Pradesh Police’
Step 4 – a PDF File will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a print out
Step 6 – Fill in the prescribed format and send the duly filled hardcopy of the same along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
Director General of Police
Police Headquarters, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
Direct Link - http://arunpol.nic.in/pdf/advertisement/2018/Advt%20Sports%20Quota.PDF
Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 98
Lady Sub – Inspector – 2
Sub – Inspector – 7
Constable – 45
Lady Constable – 36
Constable (Driver) – 5
Cook – 1
Barber – 1
Ct.MT Helper – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Sub – Inspector – The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized University.
Constable/ Lady Constable – The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Constable (Driver/ Cook/ Barber/ Ct.MT Helper – The applicant must be class 8th passed.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their
eligibility:
http://arunpol.nic.in/pdf/advertisement/2018/Advt%20Sports%20Quota.PDF
Age Limit:
Sub – Inspector – 20 to 25 years as on 1st January 2018
Constable – 17 to 21 years as on 1st January 2018
Constable (Driver/ MT Helper) – 18 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018
Cook/ Barber – 18 to 28 years as on 1st January 2018
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the above advertisement.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Scrutiny of documents, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test, Written Test, Merit List Medical Examination and Character and Antecedent Verifcation.
