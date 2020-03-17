Arunachal Pradesh Stops Issuing Inner Line Permit amid Coronavirus Scare
Commissioner (home, political and border affairs), Kaling Tayeng, however, clarified that the process for renewal of existing ILPs will continue.
Health workers spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in a residential area in Jammu. (Image: AP)
Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday stopped issuing temporary and provisional Inner Line Permit (ILP) as part of its measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Commissioner (home, political and border affairs), Kaling Tayeng, in a directive, asked officials to temporarily suspend the issuance of ILPs till further orders. He, however, clarified that the process for renewal of existing ILPs will continue.
ILP is a mandatory official document issued by the government allowing inward travel of domestic visitors.
Last week, the government had stopped issuing Protected Area Permit to check entry of foreign tourists.
On Monday, it announced the closure of all educational institutes, cinema halls and weekly markets till April 5.
Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, however, clarified that board exams would be held as per schedule.
Kumar also directed shopping malls to disinfect their stores and food courts from time to time.
He asked people to avoid mass gatherings, sporting events and public meetings, while directing all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the order.
Arunachal Pradesh has not registered any novel coronavirus case so far.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Just Threw a Hilarious Caption Contest and Twitterati Hit a 'Home Run'
- Rashami Desai Gets Her Temperature Checked on Naagin 4 Sets Amid Coronavirus Spread
- Concerned Arjun Kapoor Asks Paps to be 'Sensible' As He Gets Clicked Amid Coronavirus Fears
- Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus: ‘No Symptoms so Far’
- Coronavirus Impact: India Bans Incoming Flights from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia