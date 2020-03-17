Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arunachal Pradesh Stops Issuing Inner Line Permit amid Coronavirus Scare

Commissioner (home, political and border affairs), Kaling Tayeng, however, clarified that the process for renewal of existing ILPs will continue.

PTI

Updated:March 17, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Stops Issuing Inner Line Permit amid Coronavirus Scare
Health workers spray disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in a residential area in Jammu. (Image: AP)

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday stopped issuing temporary and provisional Inner Line Permit (ILP) as part of its measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Commissioner (home, political and border affairs), Kaling Tayeng, in a directive, asked officials to temporarily suspend the issuance of ILPs till further orders. He, however, clarified that the process for renewal of existing ILPs will continue.

ILP is a mandatory official document issued by the government allowing inward travel of domestic visitors.

Last week, the government had stopped issuing Protected Area Permit to check entry of foreign tourists.

On Monday, it announced the closure of all educational institutes, cinema halls and weekly markets till April 5.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, however, clarified that board exams would be held as per schedule.

Kumar also directed shopping malls to disinfect their stores and food courts from time to time.

He asked people to avoid mass gatherings, sporting events and public meetings, while directing all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the order.

Arunachal Pradesh has not registered any novel coronavirus case so far.



