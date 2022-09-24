CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Arunachal Pradesh: SUV Washes Away, Falls Down from Hilly Road Due to Flash Floods | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Arunachal Pradesh: SUV Washes Away, Falls Down from Hilly Road Due to Flash Floods | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: September 24, 2022, 17:03 IST

Delhi, India

The video of the incident. (ANI)

In a matter of seconds, the stream-like rain water sends the car down a pit. This comes as rains continue to wreak havoc in the north-eastern state, triggering floods and landslides.

A Scorpio SUV car washed away and descended down from a hilly road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Subansiri district due to a rain-triggered landslide on Friday.

In a video of the incident, a white SUV is stuck in the middle of a road destroyed by a landslide as heavy rains continue to lash. Three people are seen standing around the car, in the knee-deep rain water. In a matter of seconds, the stream-like rain water sends the car down a pit.

This comes as rains continue to wreak havoc in the north-eastern state, triggering floods and landslides.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers in the state till September 25th.

In May this year, at least five people were killed in Arunachal Pradesh due to rain-triggered landslides, The Indian Express reported.

