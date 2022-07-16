Arunachal to Impose Fine, Cancel Licence if Eateries Don't Remove 'Beef' from Signboard

The Naharlagun district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has asked all the hotels and restaurants in the state to remove the word ‘beef’ from their signboards or else fine of Rs 2,000 would be imposed and their trade licence would be cancelled.

Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Friday protested the decision of the district administration and requested it to revoke the order.

Naharlagun’s Executive Magistrate Tamo Dada said in a notification that the district administration of Itanagar Capital Region believes in the secular spirit of Indian Constitution but such open display of the word ‘beef’ on the signboards of hotels and restaurants may hurt the sentiments of some sections of the community and may create animosity between the different groups.

“Therefore, so as to maintain peace in the community and to continue the spirit of secularism and brotherhood within the community, I hereby direct all such hotels and restaurants, who have written the word beef on their signboards, to remove such word by July 18,” the notification said.

“Failing which, a fine of Rs 2,000 and cancellation of such trading licence will be initiated,” it added.

Reacting to the district administration’s order, the Youth Congress requested it to revoke the same.

State Youth Congress President Tarh Johny in a letter to the Executive Magistrate said that citizens of Arunachal Pradesh have been consuming beef since time immemorial but the issue has never hurt the sentiments of anyone from any community.

“In fact, your sudden and surprising order has created restlessness in the minds of different groups of people in the state, especially in the capital region. The word secularism has nothing to do with the word beef written in signboards. Rather, the order you have passed has created chaos in the minds of different people,” the Youth Congress leader said.

The youth Congress urged the magistrate to withdraw the order “to avoid any kind of communal or religious conflicts in the coming days”.

