Arunachal West Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Arunachal West Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NPP -- -- Khyoda Apik IND -- -- Rumak Jomoh NOTA -- -- Nota AIFB -- -- Jomin Nyokir Kara JD(S) -- -- Jarjum Ete INC -- -- Nabam Tuki PPOA -- -- Subu Kechi BJP -- -- Kiren Rijiju Leading

1. Arunachal West is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Arunachal Pradesh in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 79.68%. The estimated literacy level of Arunachal West is 67.08%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 461214 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kiren Rijiju of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 41,738 votes which was 12.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Takam Sanjoy of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,314 votes which was 0.46% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 75.60% and in 2009, the constituency registered 65.93% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arunachal West was: Kiren Rijiju (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 2,19,415 men, 2,27,225 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Arunachal West is: 27.43 93.13Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल पश्चिम, अरुणाचल (Hindi); অরুণাচল পশ্চিম, অরুণাচল (Bengali); अरुणाचल पश्चिम, अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi); અરુણાચલ પૂર્વ, અરુણાચલ (Gujarati); அருணாச்சல் மேற்கு, அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అరుణాచల్ వెస్ట్, అరుణాచల్ (Telugu); ಅರುಣಾಚಲ ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ, ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada); അരുണാചൽ വെസ്റ്റ്, അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).