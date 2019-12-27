Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arundhati Roy Faces Criminal Complaint for Her 'Fake Names' Comment in DU NPR-NRC Speech

Roy had told the crowd that the NPR would serve as a database for the NRC. The complaint demanded an FIR be registered against her and others under Sections 295A, 504, 153 and even 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Arundhati Roy Faces Criminal Complaint for Her 'Fake Names' Comment in DU NPR-NRC Speech
Author and activist Arundhati Roy addresses an event at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: A police complaint has been filed against award-winning author Arundhati Roy after her controversial speech at Delhi University.

The complaint is lodged in Delhi's Tilak Marg police station by an advocate Rajiv Kumar Ranjan. He has demanded an FIR be registered against her and others under Sections 295A, 504, 153 and even 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

On December 25, Roy had urged Indians to 'lie' during census over NPR or give "fake names and addresses".

Roy had told the crowd that the NPR would serve as a database for the NRC. "But what's even more shocking was that Roy had said that the Modi government shouldn't be given the remaining four years," the complaint said.

Further, she had asked, "Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won't ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC."

Besides, in a controversial comment, Roy said, "But we have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name — like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as Seven Race Course road and let's fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversions. We were not born to face lathis and bullets."

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

