Arundhati Roy Visits Jamia, Donates Books to Open Library Run by Students
On December 15, the police had barged in the library of the varsity and allegedly used force against students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Author Arundhati Roy addresses a gathering, during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Author Arundhati Roy on Saturday visited the Jamia Millia Islamia here and donated books to the open library being run by students.
On December 15, the police had barged in the library of the varsity and allegedly used force against students who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. As a mark of protest, some students started the 'Read for Revolution' campaign outside Jamia where regular reading sessions are held.
Roy visited gate number 7 of the varsity, which has become a site of protest against the police action and donated the books authored by her. She also addressed the students and raised slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad', 'Jamia Zindabad', 'JNU Zindabad'.
