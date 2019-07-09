Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Arvind Gupta Completes Tenure as CEO of Government's Online Platform, 'MyGov India'

The citizen-centric platform, launched in July 2014, empowers people to connect with the government and contribute towards good governance.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Arvind Gupta Completes Tenure as CEO of Government's Online Platform, 'MyGov India'
MyGov India CEO Arvind Gupta. (R) (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: Tech entrepreneur Arvind Gupta has completed his tenure as the chief executive officer of MyGov India, the government's citizen-centric online platform. "My term has ended!! MyGOV will continue to grow!!," Gupta said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The citizen-centric platform, launched in July 2014, empowers people to connect with the government and contribute towards good governance. It has more than 7.9 million users who contribute their ideas through discussions and also participate through the various earmarked tasks, according to the website.

"It's been an honour to serve Modi Government as CEO of @mygovindia, a brainchild of our PM. Thank you PM @narendramodi for your vision for #DigitalIndia as one the pillars for building NewIndia2022," he said in another tweet.

He has considerable experience in consumer Internet, digital media, technology strategy, big data and analytics, enterprise applications, digital transformation, IT policy, and e-governance, as per his profile available on the World Economic Forum (WEF) website.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram