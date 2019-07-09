Arvind Gupta Completes Tenure as CEO of Government's Online Platform, 'MyGov India'

New Delhi: Tech entrepreneur Arvind Gupta has completed his tenure as the chief executive officer of MyGov India, the government's citizen-centric online platform. "My term has ended!! MyGOV will continue to grow!!," Gupta said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The citizen-centric platform, launched in July 2014, empowers people to connect with the government and contribute towards good governance. It has more than 7.9 million users who contribute their ideas through discussions and also participate through the various earmarked tasks, according to the website.

"It's been an honour to serve Modi Government as CEO of @mygovindia, a brainchild of our PM. Thank you PM @narendramodi for your vision for #DigitalIndia as one the pillars for building NewIndia2022," he said in another tweet.

He has considerable experience in consumer Internet, digital media, technology strategy, big data and analytics, enterprise applications, digital transformation, IT policy, and e-governance, as per his profile available on the World Economic Forum (WEF) website.