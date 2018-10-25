Arvind Kejriwal, 12 AAP MLAs Get Bail in Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash Assault Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with 12 AAP MLAs, has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19.All the accused were granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 except Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal. Khan and Jarwal were earlier granted bail by the Delhi High Court.The bail was granted after they appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them. The court has now put up the matter for further hearing on December 7.Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were booked under various sections of the IPC, including sections 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty).Others accused in the case were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania, who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked.The court issued summons after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on August 13.