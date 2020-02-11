Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Aravind Kejriwal of AAP Leading

Live election result status of Arvind Kejriwal (अरविंद केजरीवाल) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Arvind Kejriwal has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal is the most popular face in the AAP. He is the second time chief minister of Delhi and was sworn for the first time on 28 December 2013. Before launching the AAP in 2012, Kejriwal had worked in the Indian Revenue Service as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi. He is a graduate from IIT Kharagpur, but always has had a keen passion for public service. He was awarded the prestigious Raman Magsaysay Award for Emergent Leadership in 2006. The Delhi chief minister is also instrumental to India’s anti-corruption movement that demanded enactment of the Jan Lokpal Bill.

Arvind Kejriwal is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from New Delhi constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician, Chief Minister of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 51 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 3.4 crore which includes Rs. 67.4 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 2.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 12.8 lakh of which Rs. 2.8 lakh is self income. Arvind Kejriwal's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 13 criminal cases registered against him.

New Delhi Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
AAP
--
--
Arvind Kejriwal
BJP
--
--
Sunil Kumar Yadav
INC
--
--
Romesh Sabharwal
BSP
--
--
Ram Gulam
RRP
--
--
Ajay Tiwari
HAMS
--
--
Aditi Sharma
VBP
--
--
Amit Sharma
BSNP
--
--
Ashok Agyani
ANP
--
--
MU Dua
BLPGL
--
--
Narender Kumar Bansal
RRP
--
--
Pratap Chandra
PPID
--
--
Mahender Singh
RPIA
--
--
Meena Suryawanshi
VSP
--
--
Professor Ramesh Narain Singh
BDP
--
--
Rajbir
AJAP
--
--
Shealendera Singh
JAVP
--
--
Sampurna Nand Uniyal
IND
--
--
Kirti Singh Panwar
IND
--
--
Daya Shankar Agrawal
IND
--
--
Yogender Singh
IND
--
--
Ramesh Kumar Khatri
IND
--
--
Rahul Kumar
IND
--
--
Rahul Beniwal
IND
--
--
Vikas Sharma
IND
--
--
Shiv Kumar
IND
--
--
Sanni Kaushik
IND
--
--
Sant Dharmveer Chotiwala
IND
--
--
Sandeep Srivastava

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from New Delhi are: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Ram Gulam (BSP), Romesh Sabharwal (INC), Sunil Kumar Yadav (BJP), Ajay Tiwari (RRP), Aditi Sharma (HAMS), Amit Sharma (VBP), Ashok Agyani (BSNP), MU Dua (ANP), Narender Kumar Bansal (BLPGL), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Mahender Singh (PPID), Meena Suryawanshi (RPIA), Professor Ramesh Narain Singh (VSP), Rajbir (BDP), Shealendera Singh (AJAP), Sampurna Nand Uniyal (JAVP), Kirti Singh Panwar (IND), Daya Shankar Agrawal (IND), Yogender Singh (IND), Ramesh Kumar Khatri (IND), Rahul Kumar (IND), Rahul Beniwal (IND), Vikas Sharma (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND), Sanni Kaushik (IND), Sant Dharmveer Chotiwala (IND), Sandeep Srivastava (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) in 2020 New Delhi elections.

Click here for live election results of Arvind Kejriwal candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

