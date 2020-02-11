Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Arvind Kejriwal is the most popular face in the AAP. He is the second time chief minister of Delhi and was sworn for the first time on 28 December 2013. Before launching the AAP in 2012, Kejriwal had worked in the Indian Revenue Service as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi. He is a graduate from IIT Kharagpur, but always has had a keen passion for public service. He was awarded the prestigious Raman Magsaysay Award for Emergent Leadership in 2006. The Delhi chief minister is also instrumental to India’s anti-corruption movement that demanded enactment of the Jan Lokpal Bill.

Arvind Kejriwal is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from New Delhi constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician, Chief Minister of Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 51 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 3.4 crore which includes Rs. 67.4 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 2.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 12.8 lakh of which Rs. 2.8 lakh is self income. Arvind Kejriwal's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 13 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from New Delhi are: Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), Ram Gulam (BSP), Romesh Sabharwal (INC), Sunil Kumar Yadav (BJP), Ajay Tiwari (RRP), Aditi Sharma (HAMS), Amit Sharma (VBP), Ashok Agyani (BSNP), MU Dua (ANP), Narender Kumar Bansal (BLPGL), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Mahender Singh (PPID), Meena Suryawanshi (RPIA), Professor Ramesh Narain Singh (VSP), Rajbir (BDP), Shealendera Singh (AJAP), Sampurna Nand Uniyal (JAVP), Kirti Singh Panwar (IND), Daya Shankar Agrawal (IND), Yogender Singh (IND), Ramesh Kumar Khatri (IND), Rahul Kumar (IND), Rahul Beniwal (IND), Vikas Sharma (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND), Sanni Kaushik (IND), Sant Dharmveer Chotiwala (IND), Sandeep Srivastava (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) in 2020 New Delhi elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.