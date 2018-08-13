English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs Charged for Assault on Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash
The chief minister was earlier questioned by the police in connection with the alleged assault case.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs were charged in the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case on Monday.
Kejriwal and Sisodia have been booked under various sections of the IPC, including sections 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).
The chief minister was earlier questioned by the police for three hours in connection with the alleged assault case. His private secretary Bibhav Kumar was also interrogated.
Police had also questioned the 11 MLAs - Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania - who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked.
The final report was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who put up the matter for consideration on August 25.
Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19. The police said the chief minister was present when the alleged assault took place.
The police had already questioned the 11 MLAs present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting. Two of the party MLAs - Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal - were arrested in the case.
The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.
Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
