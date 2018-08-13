Kejriwal, Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs Charged for Assault on Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs were charged in the Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case on Monday.Kejriwal and Sisodia have been booked under various sections of the IPC, including sections 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).The chief minister was earlier questioned by the police for three hours in connection with the alleged assault case. His private secretary Bibhav Kumar was also interrogated.Police had also questioned the 11 MLAs - Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania - who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked.The final report was filed before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal who put up the matter for consideration on August 25.Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19. The police said the chief minister was present when the alleged assault took place.The police had already questioned the 11 MLAs present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting. Two of the party MLAs - Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal - were arrested in the case.The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.