News18 » India
1-min read

Arvind Kejriwal and Ministers Skip Holi Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Scare, Northeast Delhi Violence

Kejriwal had not celebrates Holi last year as well as a mark of respect to the security personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 10:43 PM IST
Kejriwal spent the day at his residence.

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues did not celebrate Holi on Tuesday in view of the recent violence in northeast Delhi and the Coronavirus outbreak.

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary said the chief minister stayed at his residence on Tuesday.

Last year as well, the chief minister did not celebrate Holi as a mark of respect to the security forces personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

On earlier occasions, Kejriwal celebrated Holi with AAP workers at the party office. The number of Coronavirus cases rose to 59 in India on Tuesday.

