Arvind Kejriwal and Ministers Skip Holi Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Scare, Northeast Delhi Violence
Kejriwal had not celebrates Holi last year as well as a mark of respect to the security personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
Kejriwal spent the day at his residence.
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues did not celebrate Holi on Tuesday in view of the recent violence in northeast Delhi and the Coronavirus outbreak.
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary said the chief minister stayed at his residence on Tuesday.
Last year as well, the chief minister did not celebrate Holi as a mark of respect to the security forces personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
On earlier occasions, Kejriwal celebrated Holi with AAP workers at the party office. The number of Coronavirus cases rose to 59 in India on Tuesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Effect: Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League Game to be Played Behind Closed Doors
- Happy Holi 2020: 5 Hindi Songs to Make Your Party Happening
- ‘Congress-Mukt Scindia': Twitterati Add Holi-Day Colour to MP Drama with Memes
- Lego's Colorful Plastic Building Blocks are Going Green and Sustainable
- Beth Mooney Overtakes Shafali Verma in ICC T20I Rankings