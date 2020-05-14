INDIA

1-MIN READ

Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Virender Kadian Take Oath as NDMC Members

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a special meeting of the council, the civic body's chairman Dharmendra Kumar administered the oath of faith and allegiance to the Constitution to Kejriwal who became a member of the NDMC by virtue of being the New Delhi MLA.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Virender Singh Kadian took oath as members of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday.

In a special meeting of the council, the civic body's chairman Dharmendra Kumar administered the oath of faith and allegiance to the Constitution to Kejriwal who became a member of the NDMC by virtue of being the New Delhi MLA.

"Chairman-NDMC also administered the oath to Virender Singh Kadian, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Delhi Cantonment constituency, as a member of the council in elected category member of the council," an official statement said.

