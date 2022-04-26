Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Sign Knowledge-sharing Agreement for Better Health, Education Infra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a ‘Knowledge Sharing Agreement’ between Delhi and Punjab during a press conference on Tuesday.

“The Knowledge Sharing Agreement is a unique incident in the history of India; governments are signing an agreement to share knowledge… Our goal is to learn from each other and move forward; it’s a big development,” CM Kejriwal said during the press conference.

Kejriwal called it a historic step in the country and said that in the last 75 years many state governments did good work, however the states didn’t learn from each other. He added that with the new agreement, the work done by Delhi government in the field of health and education will also be carried to Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann said that education, health and power were a priority of his government and Punjab can learn from Delhi where a lot of work was done in these fields. Delhi can also learn from Punjab about agriculture, he said.

The Punjab government will replicate Delhi’s education model in the state in order to provide quality education to students from all economic backgrounds, he had earlier said.

Mann, who is on a two-day tour of the national capital along with senior officers of his government, visited health institutes and schools in the city to understand the “Delhi model” and replicate it in Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia accompanied Mann to a Delhi government school at Chirag Enclave on Monday.

“Mirroring the Delhi government’s efforts, we will train teachers and principals. We will borrow suggestions from them (the Delhi government) to reform our government schools. We will create an environment in the government schools for the students to thrive in. The children of both the rich and the poor will sit and study at the same desk,” Mann said.

The Punjab chief minister also attended happiness and “deshbhakti” classes at the Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya in Chirag Enclave. The guests were welcomed by an NCC band that presented a guard of honour.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab, winning 92 of the 117 seats in the state Assembly, in the polls held in February.

