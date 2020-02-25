Arvind Kejriwal Calls Urgent Meeting with All Party MLAs of Violence Affected Areas in Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is "very worried" about the prevailing situation in certain parts of Delhi and called an urgent meeting of all party MLAs of the violence-hit areas.

Violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

In a tweet, the chief minister also urged everyone to shun violence.

"Am v worried abt prevailing situation in certain parts of Del. All of us together shud make all efforts to restore peace in our city. I again urge everyone to shun violence (sic)," he tweeted.

"Am meeting all MLAs (of all parties) of affected areas along wid senior officials in a while," Kejriwal added.

Sources said the meeting will take place at the chief minister's residence at 10.30 am.

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured in the violence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.