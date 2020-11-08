Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Delhiites for Zero Dengue Deaths This Year

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated the people of the national capital for their active participation in the anti-dengue campaign resulting in zero dengue-related deaths. In the last week of the government's 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign', he said the participation and support of Delhiites against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row.

According to a statement released by the office of the chief minister, the citizens of Delhi have successfully managed to bring dengue cases to 489 this year from 15,867 in 2015. Compared to 60 dengue-related deaths in 2015, there have been no dengue-related deaths this year. Responding to the appeal of the CM, RWAs, children, traders, celebrities, shopkeepers, and the citizens of Delhi came forward to successfully defeat dengue for the second consecutive year, it said.

"Congratulations Delhi. Your participation and support in the 10-week campaign against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row. Not a single dengue-related death has been reported this time. Salute to the commitment of the Delhiites, Kejriwal said in a tweet. On September 6, the chief minister had kickstarted the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' anti-dengue campaign by inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and draining it.

The Delhi government also launched a dengue helpline – 01123300012 – and WhatsApp helpline – 8595920530 – to assist the general public in preventing the spread of dengue this year. "Kejriwal government's 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign exemplifies how effective community-driven campaigns by the government can yield tangible results. Together, we were able to bring down dengue-related deaths to zero, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.