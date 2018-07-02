English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Arvind Kejriwal, Dalai Lama Launch 'Happiness Curriculum' for Delhi Govt Schools
Launching the curriculum for students of nursery up to class 8, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the occasion "historical".
(Image: News18.com)
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday launched 'Happiness Curriculum' for its school students, with the Dalai Lama gracing the occasion and saying that India can lead the world by uniting the modern and ancient knowledge and help it overcome "negative emotions" of the mankind.
Launching the curriculum for students of nursery up to class 8, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the occasion "historical".
Congratulating Delhi government for its initiative to include 'Happiness curriculum' in its schools, the Dalai Lama said "only India has the ability to combine modern education with ancient knowledge which is necessary for the fulfillment of human emotions."
He said such a combination will pave way for physical and mental well being, solving troubles caused due to negative and destructive emotions like anger, hatred, and jealousy.
The Dalai Lama called for a revival of the ancient Indian knowledge in the country of its origin and its subsequent spread across the world including the countries following Buddhism.
"By reviving this ancient knowledge, India can become the modern Guru," he said.
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal termed the 'Happiness curriculum' launched today as the third stage of reforms in education sector initiated by his government after focusing on infrastructure development and motivation of teachers at the government schools.
"Education is our topmost priorities. The Centre and other state governments should give one year, focussing on education at a war footing," he said.
The chief minister said that there was a need to "overhall" the present education system that has not been able to produce "good human being" and added that 'Happiness Curriculum' was a "solid step" towards this aim.
Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of Education department of Delhi government, Manish Sisodia, who conceived the curriculum, asserted that the experiment might one day spread across the country and the world as well.
He said that the curriculum will involve a 'Happiness' period of 45 minutes for all students studying in nursery up to class VIII at all the Delhi government schools. Each class will begin with a five-minute meditation practice.
"The effect of this involving 10 lakh students and around 50,000 teachers can be imagined. It is our belief that the modern day problems like terrorism, corruption and pollution can be solved through schools and a human-centric education," Sisodia said.
The 'Happiness Curriculum' including meditation, value education, and mental exercises, was designed and prepared by a team of 40 Delhi government teachers, educators and volunteers over a period of six months, he said.
The ministers of Delhi government, besides a large number of teachers and officials of Education directorate of Delhi government attended the function.
Also Watch
Launching the curriculum for students of nursery up to class 8, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the occasion "historical".
Congratulating Delhi government for its initiative to include 'Happiness curriculum' in its schools, the Dalai Lama said "only India has the ability to combine modern education with ancient knowledge which is necessary for the fulfillment of human emotions."
He said such a combination will pave way for physical and mental well being, solving troubles caused due to negative and destructive emotions like anger, hatred, and jealousy.
The Dalai Lama called for a revival of the ancient Indian knowledge in the country of its origin and its subsequent spread across the world including the countries following Buddhism.
"By reviving this ancient knowledge, India can become the modern Guru," he said.
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal termed the 'Happiness curriculum' launched today as the third stage of reforms in education sector initiated by his government after focusing on infrastructure development and motivation of teachers at the government schools.
"Education is our topmost priorities. The Centre and other state governments should give one year, focussing on education at a war footing," he said.
The chief minister said that there was a need to "overhall" the present education system that has not been able to produce "good human being" and added that 'Happiness Curriculum' was a "solid step" towards this aim.
Deputy Chief Minister and in-charge of Education department of Delhi government, Manish Sisodia, who conceived the curriculum, asserted that the experiment might one day spread across the country and the world as well.
He said that the curriculum will involve a 'Happiness' period of 45 minutes for all students studying in nursery up to class VIII at all the Delhi government schools. Each class will begin with a five-minute meditation practice.
"The effect of this involving 10 lakh students and around 50,000 teachers can be imagined. It is our belief that the modern day problems like terrorism, corruption and pollution can be solved through schools and a human-centric education," Sisodia said.
The 'Happiness Curriculum' including meditation, value education, and mental exercises, was designed and prepared by a team of 40 Delhi government teachers, educators and volunteers over a period of six months, he said.
The ministers of Delhi government, besides a large number of teachers and officials of Education directorate of Delhi government attended the function.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Avtar Singh Khalsa: Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Avtar Singh Khalsa: Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- World UFO Day 2018: Exploring The 'Roswell Incident' And The Possibility of Alien Life
- Mumbai Police Inducts Mahindra TUV300 in Fleet, CM Devendra Fadvanis Flags-Off the Event
- OnePlus 6 Red Edition Officially Launched For Rs 39,999 in India
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect