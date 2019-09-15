Kejriwal Goes on Inspection Spree on 3rd Sunday of '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' Campaign
Later, Kejriwal used his Twitter account to share that he paid a visit to a couple of areas in Delhi and enquired if residents of the national capital are following his lead in checking an outburst of dengue.
Image shared by Arvind Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected his house at 10am on the third Sunday of the “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” campaign launched him to fight dengue in the national capital.
The CM was snapped replacing clean stagnant water from flowerpots, vases among others. Kejriwal shared images of his house inspection on Twitter and said, “Today is Sunday. I checked my house. Did you? I am going to visit some houses now. I might come to your house.” He concluded his tweet with hashtag “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute.”
आज संडे है। याद है, आज आपको अपने घर की चेकिंग करनी है कि कही डेंगू का मच्छर तो नहीं पल रहा? मैंने अपने घर की चेकिंग कर ली। आपने की? मैं अब कुछ लोगों के घर जा रहा हूँ, पूछने कि क्या आपने चेकिंग की? हो सकता है आप के घर आ जाऊँ।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/7BqqoMcdgS— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2019
Later, Kejriwal used his Twitter account to share that he paid a visit to a couple of areas in Delhi and enquired if residents of the national capital are following his lead in checking an outburst of dengue.
कुछ इलाक़ों में गया।लोगों से पूछा क्या अपने घर की चेकिंग की?कुछ ने की थी,कुछ अब करेंगे। याद रखना, डेंगू का मच्छर 200 मीटर तक उड़ता है।अगर आपको डेंगू होता है तो मच्छर आपके घर पैदा हुआ या पड़ोसी के।इसलिए, डेंगू से बचने के लिए हर हफ़्ते अपने भी घर की चेकिंग करो और पड़ोसी को भी बोलो https://t.co/cukaxggZy2— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2019
A knock on the door, and it is the Delhi CM. And he wants to ask you whether you have checked your house and surroundings for stagnant water. Campaign against Dengue and Chikungunya gets a fillip ! https://t.co/g53ivng7BZ— Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) September 15, 2019
The mosquitoes carrying dengue virus only breed in clean water, so it becomes important to replace , pour out or add a layer of oil over clean water.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal Speaks Out on Lata Mangeshkar's 'Imitation' Comment
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Everyone's Called it 'Rumour', but the Internet Still Wants to Know 'Is MS Dhoni Retiring?'
- Your Data, Location Might be Tracked with This SIM Card Flaw, Without Your Knowledge
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser