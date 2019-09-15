Kejriwal Goes on Inspection Spree on 3rd Sunday of '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected his house at 10am on the third Sunday of the “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” campaign launched him to fight dengue in the national capital.

The CM was snapped replacing clean stagnant water from flowerpots, vases among others. Kejriwal shared images of his house inspection on Twitter and said, “Today is Sunday. I checked my house. Did you? I am going to visit some houses now. I might come to your house.” He concluded his tweet with hashtag “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute.”

आज संडे है। याद है, आज आपको अपने घर की चेकिंग करनी है कि कही डेंगू का मच्छर तो नहीं पल रहा? मैंने अपने घर की चेकिंग कर ली। आपने की? मैं अब कुछ लोगों के घर जा रहा हूँ, पूछने कि क्या आपने चेकिंग की? हो सकता है आप के घर आ जाऊँ।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/7BqqoMcdgS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2019

Later, Kejriwal used his Twitter account to share that he paid a visit to a couple of areas in Delhi and enquired if residents of the national capital are following his lead in checking an outburst of dengue.

कुछ इलाक़ों में गया।लोगों से पूछा क्या अपने घर की चेकिंग की?कुछ ने की थी,कुछ अब करेंगे। याद रखना, डेंगू का मच्छर 200 मीटर तक उड़ता है।अगर आपको डेंगू होता है तो मच्छर आपके घर पैदा हुआ या पड़ोसी के।इसलिए, डेंगू से बचने के लिए हर हफ़्ते अपने भी घर की चेकिंग करो और पड़ोसी को भी बोलो https://t.co/cukaxggZy2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2019

A knock on the door, and it is the Delhi CM. And he wants to ask you whether you have checked your house and surroundings for stagnant water. Campaign against Dengue and Chikungunya gets a fillip ! https://t.co/g53ivng7BZ — Rupashree Nanda (@rupashreenanda) September 15, 2019

The mosquitoes carrying dengue virus only breed in clean water, so it becomes important to replace , pour out or add a layer of oil over clean water.

