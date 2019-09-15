Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kejriwal Goes on Inspection Spree on 3rd Sunday of '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' Campaign

Later, Kejriwal used his Twitter account to share that he paid a visit to a couple of areas in Delhi and enquired if residents of the national capital are following his lead in checking an outburst of dengue.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 15, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
Image shared by Arvind Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected his house at 10am on the third Sunday of the “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” campaign launched him to fight dengue in the national capital.

The CM was snapped replacing clean stagnant water from flowerpots, vases among others. Kejriwal shared images of his house inspection on Twitter and said, “Today is Sunday. I checked my house. Did you? I am going to visit some houses now. I might come to your house.” He concluded his tweet with hashtag “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute.”

Later, Kejriwal used his Twitter account to share that he paid a visit to a couple of areas in Delhi and enquired if residents of the national capital are following his lead in checking an outburst of dengue.

The mosquitoes carrying dengue virus only breed in clean water, so it becomes important to replace , pour out or add a layer of oil over clean water.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
