Arvind Kejriwal Faces Criminal Conspiracy Charge in Chief Secretary Assault Case, Say Sources
Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Prakash has alleged that at a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on February 19, AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan physically assaulted him.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will be charged by the police with criminal conspiracy over the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash in February. Sources say that the chargesheet will be filed soon in the case.
The criminal conspiracy offence carries a maximum punishment of three years.
According to sources, Kejriwal and Sisodia were named in the FIR by the Chief Secretary.
The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.
Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Prakash has alleged that at a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on February 19, AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan physically assaulted him.
Kejriwal was questioned and his home was searched twice by the police in connection with the incident.
The Chief Minister’s office has denied the allegations and said the incident never took place.
“Delhi CM office strongly denies allegations by the Chief Secretary. There was no incident of assault or attempted assault by any AAP MLAs,” a statement from Kejriwal’s office said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
