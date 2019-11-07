Take the pledge to vote

Arvind Kejriwal Flags off 100 New Buses, Promises 3,000 More on Delhi Roads

He said in the next 6-7 months, 3,000 buses, including 1,000 electric buses, will be added to the public transport fleet in the national capital.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Flags off 100 New Buses, Promises 3,000 More on Delhi Roads
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia flag-off 100 new ultra modern CNG standard floor buses, at Rajghat Bus Depot in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off on Thursday 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme.

He said in the next 6-7 months, 3,000 buses, including 1,000 electric buses, will be added to the public transport fleet in the national capital.

"It took time to bring new buses due to lack of land for bus depots, which has now been managed, and also because of care needed to handle tenders for buses that involve thousands of crores of rupees," Kejriwal told reporters after the flag off ceremony at the Rajghat Bus Depot.

With the addition of 100 new buses, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS), will now be 1,904.

The chief minister said Delhi will soon be known for its robust public bus system as it is known worldwide for its education and healthcare system.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot were present at the ceremony.

"Congrats Delhi! Along with Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal & Dy CM @msisodia flagged off 100 new buses from Rajghat Bus Depot. Supported with CCTV Cameras, Hydraulic Lifts, Panic Buttons - these are new age modern buses for People of Delhi," Gahlot tweeted.

The new buses, to be operated from the Rani Khera depot, will cover various places in the outlying areas of the city.

The 100 new buses that were rolled out on Thursday are part of a total 1,000 standard floor, non air-conditioned buses to be procured under the cluster scheme.

