Arvind Kejriwal Flags off 100 Standard Floor Buses Equipped with CCTV Cameras, Panic Button in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government had rolled out another 100 standard buses.

With the addition of 100 new buses on Thursday, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) has gone up to 2,000.

