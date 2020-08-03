Arvind Kejriwal, Hardeep Singh Puri Hold Meeting Over Development in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday and discussed issues related to the development of Delhi. The chief minister, accompanied by Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain, discussed a range of issues with Puri in the meeting.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union UD Minister Shri Hardeep Puri Ji," Kejriwal tweeted. "A range of issues related to the development of Delhi were discussed in the meeting." Puri said both sides look forward to working together for the welfare of the Delhi people.

"Very happy to receive Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji & Shri @SatyendarJain ji in my office," Puri tweeted after the meeting. "We discussed several ongoing & pending projects for development of Delhi & look forward to working together for the welfare of citizens of Delhi," he added.