Kejriwal, Imran Khan Also on Target List of Bihar Lawyer Behind FIR Against 49 Celebs for Modi Letter

New Delhi: Muzaffarpur-based advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who had filed a PIL against 49 celebrities for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now plans to take Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to court.

“I am filing a petition against Kejriwal for his Bihar comment. It was very irresponsible,” said Ojha in a conversation with News18.

Kejriwal had on September 30 alleged that people of Bihar are responsible for the burden on Delhi’s health infrastructure which is causing problems for the locals.

“One person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500, returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs. While it makes us happy as they are people of our own country, but Delhi has its own capacity. How can Delhi serve people of the entire country?” Delhi CM Kejriwal had said.

Ojha, who claims to have filed as many as 745 PILs since he started his law practice in 1996 has also moved the local court against Pakistan PM’s statement.

“The Pakistan prime minister’s statement with regards to use of nuclear weapons against India was an indirect call for war,” Ojha said.

Khan had on 26 September warned of a ‘potential nuclear war’ at the UN General Assembly. “My main reason for coming here was to meet world leaders at the UN and speak about this. We are heading for a potential disaster of proportions that no one here realises,” Khan had said. “It is the only time since the Cuban crisis that two nuclear-armed countries are coming face-to-face. We did come to face to face in February,” he had added.

An FIR was lodged on Thursday against the noted personalities, including Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam, Aparna Sen and Shyam Benengal, for an open letter in July raising concern over the growing incidents of mob lynching.

“I would have had no problem if the letter was not publicised in the media. They did it only to tarnish the image of the country and that of the Prime Minister. The letter had raised issues regarding Muslims, Dalits and other minority groups. It was an attempt at causing internal conflict in the country,” he said.

In 2007, Ojha had filed a PIL against the makers of film Dhoom 2 for a kissing scene, while in 2013, he had filed a PIL against Amitabh Bachchan for promoting Maggi, which he said was hazardous to health.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, MNS chief Raj Thackeray are among those against whom Ojha has filed PILs.

“Why did they not write when violence in Kashmir happened earlier? Why did they not when riots happened in Gujarat? Why nothing when Mumbai was under siege? Why at such a time when the country is doing so well and the Prime Minister is being loved by all?” questioned Ojha.

He also accused them of undermining the “impressive performance of the Prime Minister" besides "supporting secessionist tendencies".

According to police, the FIR was lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to sedition, public nuisance, hurting religious feelings and insulting with an intent to provoke breach of peace.

In July this year, 49 noted personalities, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal, Mani Ratnam, actor Konkona Sen Mitra, historian Ramachandra Guha, had written to PM Modi raising the issue of mob lynching and had said the lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped and had said there was "no democracy without dissent".The letter also noted that the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan was reduced to a "provocative war cry".

