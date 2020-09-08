Arvind Kejriwal Launches E-Complaint System to Help Consumers in Delhi Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated an online consumer complaint e-filing system of Delhi government adding that the facility aims to help people register their complaints in a safe manner amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

After the launch of the system, Kejriwal said, "In the last five years, the steps taken by the Delhi government in the field of education, health, electricity and water were discussed all over the country and the world. The online e-filing system will also prove to be a milestone."

In Delhi, 7,000 complaint cases are pending in the state commission and more than 8,000 cases are pending in the district courts. Consumers can now be able to register complaints with the DSCDRC from their homes through the e-filing system.

Kejriwal said Delhi is the first state to launch such a system to provide convenience to the citizens.

The facility will be a convenient step for residents as it does not require visitation to offices and complaints can be filed from the confines of respective homes. Payments can also be made online.

Other benefits of the scheme include ensuring transparent and hassle-free system for the consumers, enabling modes of digital payment for contactless transactions, ease of digitisation of documents, easy tracking of consumer applications, and 24x7 access to the portal.

The online system is also environment friendly and time and cost-effective.