Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Arvind Kejriwal Launches Housing Scheme for JJ Cluster Residents, 65,000 Families Given Ownership Certificates

65,000 families residing in slum areas were distributed ownership certificates on Tuesday and will soon be provided pucca houses.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arvind Kejriwal Launches Housing Scheme for JJ Cluster Residents, 65,000 Families Given Ownership Certificates
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana' for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters and said the AAP government would provide a pucca house to every citizen of Delhi.

According to the chief minister, 65,000 families residing in slum areas were distributed ownership certificates on Tuesday and they would soon be provided pucca houses.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said in the last 70 years no government has worked for the people of JJ clusters and these certificate would ensure that these slums would not be demolished.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which is mandated to construct houses for the slum dwellers, had launched a survey in June this year to ascertain the number of beneficiaries to be provided pucca houses.

Around 65,000 families have so far been covered under the ongoing survey. "It is a matter of great pride and happiness for all of us today. The slum dwellers who have been covered under the Delhi government's survey will be getting pucca houses," Kejriwal said.

"These certificates are a surety of non-destruction and non-encroachment of your slums, as well as a surety of getting pucca houses," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram