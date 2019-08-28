'10 Minutes Every Sunday': Kejriwal Launches Special Campaign in Delhi to Eradicate Dengue, Chikungunya

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a massive campaign against mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya that will involve the wide participation of people of the capital in preventing the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Kejriwal said he himself along with his ministers and government officials will help check mosquito breeding.

"I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue carrier mosquito," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Requesting the people of Delhi to participate in the campaign, the Chief Minister urged them to spare 10 minutes every Sunday to control the spread of disease and avoid stagnation of water within the house and in neighbourhood.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal said that with efforts of his government and participation of people of Delhi, his government has managed to control the spread of monsoon-diseases - dengue and chikungunya in the national capital.

"During the first year of AAP government in Delhi in 2015, there were 15,867 cases of dengue and chikungunya. This was reduced to 2,798 in 2018. There is an 80 percent drop in cases of dengue and chikungunya."

He added that in 2015, seven deaths were reported due to dengue and chikungunya, four deaths were reported in 2018 and in 2019, till date, no deaths have been reported.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that to prevent the spread of monsoon diseases in the national capital, a number of steps have been taken by his government. "500 fever clinics and a number of mohallah clinics have been set up across Delhi. Nodal officers have been appointed in all the hospitals. Dedicated dengue beds have also been put up in every hospitals and private hospitals have been allowed to increase 20 percent capacity for dengue and chikungunya during this season.

Dengue control cells have been set up to prevent, generate awareness about dengue and chikungunya.

"This year we don't want the figure to increase. We want the figures to drop further so that we can permanently get relief from dengue and chikungunya," Kejriwal added.

