Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Granted Bail by Delhi Court in Defamation Case

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 after he appeared before the court.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a defamation case filed by the BJP.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to the two leaders on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 each after they appeared before the court.

The BJP, through its leader Rajeev Babbar, has sought proceedings against Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Gupta, MLA Manoj Kumar and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi Malena for harming the reputation of the BJP by blaming it for deletion of names of "voters" from electoral rolls in Delhi.

The other accused persons were earlier granted bail by the court.

