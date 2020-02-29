Arvind Kejriwal Meets Hardeep Singh Puri, Says They Will Work to Make Delhi Best City in the World
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday and the two leaders decided to work together on making the national capital the best city in the world.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Kejriwal said most of the matters under the Delhi government are related to the housing and urban affairs ministry.
"It was a courtesy meeting. Both of us accepted and decided that we would work together for the next five years for the progress of Delhi. We both dream of making Delhi the best city in the world. "Our government will work with his ministry to provide more facilities to the people of Delhi," he said.
Responding to a question on providing immediate help to victims of violence in northeast Delhi, Kejriwal said his government is now working for the relief and rehabilitation of victims.
"I am also taking detailed information from authorities concerned every day. Along with this, we are also working round the clock on the ground. If needed, we will definitely seek help from the central government," the chief minister said.
