Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arvind Kejriwal Praises Akhilesh Yadav For Fielding Dismissed BSF Jawan Against PM Modi

The former BSF constable was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arvind Kejriwal Praises Akhilesh Yadav For Fielding Dismissed BSF Jawan Against PM Modi
File photo former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur.
Loading...
New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lauded Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for fielding dismissed Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

The former BSF constable was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops.

Lauding the SP chief, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "On one hand there is a person who risked his life for the country and lost his job to fight for the rights of jawans, while on the other hand there is this person who fired a jawan who raised his voice and asks votes over martyred soldiers."

Tej Bahadur Yadav will be contesting the Lok Sabha election as a candidate of the grand alliance - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

He will be challenging Modi in Varanasi constituency of Uttar Pradesh, an SP leader said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram