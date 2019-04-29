English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal Praises Akhilesh Yadav For Fielding Dismissed BSF Jawan Against PM Modi
The former BSF constable was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops.
File photo former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur.
New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday lauded Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for fielding dismissed Border Security Force constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.
Lauding the SP chief, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "On one hand there is a person who risked his life for the country and lost his job to fight for the rights of jawans, while on the other hand there is this person who fired a jawan who raised his voice and asks votes over martyred soldiers."
Tej Bahadur Yadav will be contesting the Lok Sabha election as a candidate of the grand alliance - Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).
He will be challenging Modi in Varanasi constituency of Uttar Pradesh, an SP leader said.
