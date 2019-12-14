Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Arvind Kejriwal Ropes in Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC in Quest to Return as Delhi CM Two Months Before Polls

Interestingly, both of I-PAC’s latest clients, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, have been strongly opposing the implementation of NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act, an issue Prashant Kishor himself has been vocal about in recent days.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Arvind Kejriwal Ropes in Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC in Quest to Return as Delhi CM Two Months Before Polls
File photos of Prashant Kishor and Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Taking a cue from Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm I-PAC in his quest to return as Delhi CM for the second consecutive term next year.

“Happy to share that @indianpac is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!” Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday morning.

Polls to the 70-member Assembly are likely to be held early next year with the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act, air pollution, women’s safety, and statehood demand for Delhi likely to dominate the election narrative.

Currently the vice-president of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), a BJP ally, Kishor had shot to political limelight in 2014 after formulating a successful election strategy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He subsequently ran successful campaigns for JD(U) in 2015 Bihar elections, for Congress in 2017 Punjab polls and for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh this year.

The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) is currently working on the Trinamool Congress' re-election campaign for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls to aid Mamata Banerjee's bid for a third consecutive term.

Interestingly, both of I-PAC’s latest clients, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, have been strongly opposing the implementation of NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act, an issue Kishor himself has been vocal about in recent days.

On Thursday, Kishor said that the onus of saving the soul of India lies with the 16 non-BJP chief ministers who have to operationalise the amended Citizenship Act. He had even urged his party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to reconsider this support for NRC and the Citizenship Act.

After the JD(U) supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, he again took to Twitter and said: "Disappointed to see JD-U supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It's incongruous with the party's constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals.”

Kishor had acknowledged the AAP as his “toughest opponent yet” when I-PAC teamed up with the Congress for Punjab elections, a sentiment repeated by the firm on Saturday in reply to Kejriwal’s tweet.

With barely two months to go for the Delhi Assembly election, this might be the shortest window yet for I-PAC to deliver results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram