Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Permission to Meet Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad in UP Jail

Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time to meet jailed Bhim Army founder and chief Chandrashekhar Azad 'Raavan' in Saharanpur district jail, sources in UP Police told News18.A representative from Kejriwal's office had sent a request to the UP Government, which has forwarded it to the district administration in Saharanpur. Azad has been in jail for 14 months under the National Security Act (NSA)."The Delhi Chief Minister sent a request to the higher-ups of UP government in Lucknow, that he wants permission to meet Chandrashekhar Azad 'Raavan' in Saharanpur district jail. The request has been forwarded to the district magistrate of Saharanpur. The DM will take a call on this soon and inform the Delhi CM's office," a source in UP Police said.The source added that Kejriwal has asked to meet Chandrashekhar on August 13. Sources in the Chief Minister's office neither confirmed nor denied the news.Bhim Army and its founder Chandrashekhar shot to national prominence last year after a caste conflict broke out in Western UP’s Saharanpur district. The Bhim Army, in protest against alleged atrocities on Dalits, had called for a Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur on May 9, 2017. While the police denied permission for the public meeting, invitations had already gone out on social media.Hundreds had started making their way to the venue of the meeting when things turned sour. Supporters of the Bhim Army clashed with the police, following which; Chandrashekhar was booked by the police.A month later, he was arrested by a team of UP Police in Himachal Pradesh’s Dalhousie. Chandrashekhar was booked by the UP Government under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and has been lodged in jail ever since.