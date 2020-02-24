Take the pledge to vote

donald trump india visit
1-min read

Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia & Other AAP Ministers Take Oath as Members of Delhi Assembly

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj took oath in the name of "Bajrang Bali Hanuman" and raised slogans of "Jai Hanuman" after the oath.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia & Other AAP Ministers Take Oath as Members of Delhi Assembly
Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after the party's victory in Delhi polls. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other newly elected MLAs took oath as members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly as a three-day session began on Monday.

This is the first Assembly session after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed the government for the third time. Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minster Satyendar Jain also took oath.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj took oath in the name of "Bajrang Bali Hanuman" and raised slogans of "Jai Hanuman" after the oath.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, who came dressed in traditional attire, took oath in Maithili language Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal, who was appointed pro-tem speaker, administered the oath. The speaker will be elected later in the day.

BJP's Badarpur MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who was elected as Leader of Opposition earlier on Monday, hugged Iqbal after taking oath. Bidhuri and Iqbal were first elected to Delhi Assembly in 1993.

The seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly was constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member House. The BJP won eight seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

