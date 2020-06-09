Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative for Covid-19, 'Feeling Well' as Fever Goes Down After 2-Day Self-Quarantine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal survived a major health scare on Tuesday when he tested negative for Covid-19, which has infected more than 2.66 lakh Indians, including 30,000 Delhiites.

An official said the 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for coronavirus on Tuesday morning. Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.

The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.

Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia warned earlier on Tuesday that novel coronavirus cases in the national capital are expected to shoot up to 5.5 lakh by July 31, even as the central government officers declared there is "no community spread in the national capital".

The pandemic, which has killed more than 4,07,000 people worldwide, has wreaked havoc on the country’s health infrastructure and led to a shortage of beds at major hospitals.

"Till June 15, there will be 44,000 Covid-19 cases and we would need 6,600 beds. We would hit 1 lakh cases and would require 15,000 beds by June 30. Till July 15, the cases would mount to 2.5 lakh and we would require 33,000 beds and till July 31, there will be 5.5 lakh cases and we would need 80,000 beds," Sisodia said.

A controversial decision by the Kejriwal government to reserve city government and private entities-run hospitals in Delhi for Delhiites and to limit testing to symptomatic patients was overturned by Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday.

In reference to the Lt Governor’s move, Sisodia said that if the cases keep doubling in 12.6 days, there will be shortage of beds and Delhiites will face its brunt. "We asked the L-G to reconsider the order, but he refused. Now, who will take the responsibility if the cases keep on increasing and the beds are full?" he asked.

Delhi has recorded over 1,000 cases of the infection in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to more than 29,000. At least 874 people have died of COVID-19.